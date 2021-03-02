FAMU vaccination site expands eligibility to teachers, firefighters and police officers ages 50+

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says K-12 school employees, law enforcement officers and firefighters ages 50 and over can receive the coronavirus vaccine at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center beginning Wednesday, March 3.

The site is expanding its criteria for who can receive the vaccine based on the executive order Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Monday.

Previously, FAMU’s vaccination site was open to residents who are 65 and over and healthcare workers who have direct contact with patients.

The university hopes the expanded eligibility will increase the number of people receiving shots at the site daily. As of March 1, 241 people were vaccinated at the site, but it had been open since Thursday, Feb. 25. The site has the capacity to vaccinate 200 people daily.

“We hope expanding the list of those who can get vaccinated would encourage those seniors who haven’t yet been vaccinated to come forward to get their shots,” said Tanya Tatum, director of FAMU Student Health Services. “This site is accessible. Getting your vaccine is one way to end this pandemic.”

The site is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. seven days a week. For the first four weeks, staff will administer up to 200 Moderna vaccine doses every day. Once that period is over, the site is expected to increase its capacity to 400 doses per day, the press release says.

If you have mobility issues, you can drive up to the curb area in front of the Lawson Center at 1800 Wahnish Way. Staff will provide wheelchair assistance to transport them from their vehicle into and out of the vaccination site.

People visiting the free vaccination site are asked to bring an ID to verify their date of birth and place of employment. You can register online before going to the site at this link; however, online pre-registration is not required.

“The site was opened as the state sought to ramp up vaccine operations and combat growing vaccine hesitancy and skepticism among African Americans and other communities of color,” the release says.

