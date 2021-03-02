Advertisement

Cooking with Will: Green Eggs and Ham Hash

By Will Ward | WCTV
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 2-5 eggs
  • 2 cups ham cubes
  • 1 bag frozen country-style hash browns
  • 1 onion chopped
  • 1 red pepper chopped
  • 2 bottles of green food coloring

METHOD

1. Combine One bottle of the food coloring and the ham in a large bowl. Add enough water to cover and let sit for at least an hour or up to overnight

2. In a cast-iron skillet heat 2 tablespoons of oil over medium heat, add the onions, peppers and potatoes, Cook for five minutes if the potatoes are thawed and ten if the potatoes are still frozen.

3. Add the ham and continue to cook for 10 to 15 minutes flipping the mixture every 2 to 3 minutes until it is crisp to your liking.

4. Placed the remaining bottle of food coloring and some water and a small bowl.

5. Separate the eggs and gently lowered the yolk into the green food coloring. Let sit for 1-3 minutes

6. In a nonstick pan pour the egg whites in and give them a 30-second head start.

7. Add the yolks, cover and cook until it is done to your liking

8. Serve over the hash

