‘Mass fatality’ crash in Calif. when semi-truck collides with SUV

Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people, according to reports.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Times said the Imperial County Fire Department and other agencies responded, calling it a “mass fatality incident.” It happened around 6:16 a.m. PT on a highway a few miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Initial reports stated an SUV or other similar vehicle struck a semi-truck carrying gravel.

