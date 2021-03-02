Processional and funeral arrangements announced for slain South Georgia deputy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)- Numerous law enforcement agencies from across north Florida and South Georgia will honor slain Decatur County Sheriff’s Office Captain Justin Bedwell as his body is brought home. A procession will escort his body from Tallahassee, Florida, to Bainbridge, Georgia.

Capt. Bedwell was killed in the line of duty after he was shot over the weekend. Survivors include his wife, Katherine Henderson Bedwell, and daughter Maddie Lue Chapman.

DCSO wanted to share the plans with the community he loved and served and invites the public to pay their respects along the route.

Details are as follows:

10:30 a.m. Tuesday: Law Enforcement vehicles are planning to leave the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and travel north on Highway 27 to Bainbridge.

The processional will make a right turn onto the Bypass. At the traffic signal, vehicles will turn onto Shotwell Street and travel to Collier Street where a right turn will be made. At MLK Jr. Drive, vehicles will turn left and pass by Hutto Middle School where Cpt. Bedwell’s widow is employed as a teacher. The processional will then turn left on Sims Street, followed by a right turn back onto Shotwell. A final turn will be made at Scott Street as the processional heads south and ends at Ivey Funeral Home.

The processional is expected to arrive in Bainbridge at roughly 11:30 a.m. Updates will be posted on Bainbridge Public Safety’s Facebook page.

The public should be aware that as the processional enters the city limits of Bainbridge, the flow of traffic near the route will be affected.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we participate in this meaningful gesture honoring our Law Enforcement brother, SO-9 Captain Justin Bedwell,” said public information officer Julie Harris.

Funeral arrangements have also been announced for Captain Bedwell and are planned for Thursday at 11 a.m. at Centennial Field in Bainbridge.

Guests are encouraged to follow COVID-19 procedures, which includes wearing masks and social distancing.

To honor Capt. Bedwell, memorial donations may be made to Grace Christian Academy Library or Grace Cougars Football Team.

A guest register will be available in the lobby at Decatur County Sheriff’s Office at 912 Spring Creek Rd. in Bainbridge, GA 39817.

