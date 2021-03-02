‘This is a fascist bill’: Protestors decry anti-riot bill in front of state Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As lawmakers go to work inside the state Capitol, protestors from all over the state gathered outside of it Tuesday afternoon, crying foul over one bill in particular: House Bill 1.

It’s the controversial Anti-Riot bill proposed by Governor Ron DeSantis, who highlighted its importance in his State of the State address on Tuesday.

But some aren’t buying it.

At least a dozen speakers took to the microphone in a rally that lasted just over two hours Tuesday. Everyone who spoke, from community organizers to state representatives, says the bill is unconstitutional.

The bill would elevate penalties for certain crimes committed during a protest-turned-riot, including obstructing traffic for an unpermitted march.

Many who were protesting on Tuesday were the same ones in the streets last summer and argue the bill is a direct response to their movement.

Tallahassee Community Action Committee President Regina Joseph are among those calling for the bill to die.

“The people in this building, they work for you, not the other way around,” Joseph said. “It is our duty, our obligation to fight against this bill. This is a fascist bill.”

Joseph also sharing her experience on September 5: She’s one of the original Tally 14 protesters arrested that day in front of the Capitol.

In his speech on Tuesday, DeSantis called the bill one of the strongest anti-rioting, pro law enforcement reform in the nation.

It’ll face its second of three committees on Wednesday.

