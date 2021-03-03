FAMU vaccine site sees more activity as eligibility criteria expands in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longer lines and bigger numbers were seen at Florida A&M University’s COVID-19 vaccine center Wednesday.

For the first time, law enforcement, firefighters and teachers over 50 can get their shot in Florida.

The university anticipates that this will help them meet their goal of vaccinating 200 people a day

FAMU officials told WCTV that more than 120 people were vaccinated here today under the new criteria, and FAMU officials say they are optimistic those numbers will keep rising.

Dozens were waiting in line bright and early Wednesday to receive their COVID-19 shot as the state extended eligibility to K-12 teachers, aw enforcement and firefighters over the age of 50.

Those waiting in line were eager to get their turn.

“My family is older and so I want to make sure that I’m not bringing anything in that would harm them,” said Susan Lee, one Tallahassee resident.

Sherri Winsett, an employee with Leon County Schools, also got the vaccine, saying, “I feel very confident that this will help ease the minds of K-12 teachers and teachers who are working with children who may or may not be exposed on a daily basis.”

Site managers say there has been a lot of interest, but some people still don’t meet the criteria, like university and college instructors.

Monique Thomas was turned away.

“They are trying to make sure that all the teachers and students are safe, so i’m totally fine with waiting for my turn,” Thomas said.

FAMU officials say want to get the word out to those who are eligible: the vaccines are waiting.

“We want to give these 200 doses a day,” said Director of Student Health Serivces, Tanya Yatum. “We definitely want to make sure we get those out to everybody because pretty soon it’s going to be time for that second dose and I really want see lots of people here to get that vaccine.”

The Lawson Center is open daily from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Appointments aren’t necessary. If you meet the criteria, you just have to bring a photo ID and verify your place of work.

