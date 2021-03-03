GCSO searching for suspect wanted for armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying and locating a man wanted for armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.

According to GCSO, a masked suspect and another man, identified at Andrew J. Reddick (left), was seen on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, breaking into an unoccupied residence on Canopy Lane in Quincy.

According to GCSO, a masked suspect and another man, identified at Andrew J. Reddick (left), was seen on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, breaking into an unoccupied residence on Canopy Lane in Quincy. (GCSO)

The masked suspect was armed with a rifle.

GCSO is asking that anyone with information about this crime to call (850)627-9233, Investigator D. Hall at(850) 363-4563 or The Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.