GCSO searching for suspect wanted for armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying and locating a man wanted for armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.

According to GCSO, a masked suspect and another man, identified at Andrew J. Reddick (left), was seen on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, breaking into an unoccupied residence on Canopy Lane in Quincy.

The masked suspect was armed with a rifle.

GCSO is asking that anyone with information about this crime to call (850)627-9233, Investigator D. Hall at(850) 363-4563 or The Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 1-800-423-TIPS.

