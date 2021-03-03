Advertisement

Health department holding vaccine clinic for Leon County Schools employees

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools says its employees who are age 50 or older will have the opportunity to receive the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, March 6.

The Leon County Health Department will hold the vaccination clinic for LCS employees at 2965 Municipal Way, the press release says. Preregistration is required, and those seeking a vaccination must bring their driver’s license and Leon County School ID badge to the clinic.

The health department is organizing vaccination slots based on the first letter of employees’ last names.

See the arrival times below:

  • 9 a.m. -- A to C
  • 10 a.m. -- D to F
  • 11 a.m. -- G to H
  • 12 p.m. -- I to L
  • 1 p.m. -- M to Q
  • 2 p.m. -- R to S
  • 3 p.m. -- T to Z

The clinic will operate in a drive-through style, LCS says. Employees are asked to wear a short-sleeve shirt to speed up the vaccine process. If you lost your LCS badge, reach out to the fingerprinting office to receive a new one at 850-487-7293.

LCS says following Saturday’s clinic, more than 40% of the entire LCS workforce will have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I will continue to fight hard for our younger folks to get their place in line as soon as the Governor gives us the green light,” Superintendent Rocky Hanna says.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Phillips (left) and Troy Phillips (right) were ordered held without bond during a first...
Suspects in shooting death of Decatur Co. sheriff’s deputy denied bond
According to DCSO Sheriff Wiley Griffin, Lieutenant Justin Bedwell died after he was taken to...
Procession and funeral arrangements announced for slain South Georgia deputy
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID
Neither business complain about City Walk shelter on Mahan Drive.
Businesses near City Walk shelter say behavior of its residents is hurting their bottom lines

Latest News

CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID
President Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school...
Biden to prioritize vaccinating school teachers
Several other states are easing capacity restrictions, and South Carolina is eliminating...
Texas, Mississippi relax mask mandates as health experts urge caution
Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her...
‘Vaccine, vaccine’: Dolly sings ‘Jolene’ rewrite before shot