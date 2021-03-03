Health department holding vaccine clinic for Leon County Schools employees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools says its employees who are age 50 or older will have the opportunity to receive the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, March 6.

The Leon County Health Department will hold the vaccination clinic for LCS employees at 2965 Municipal Way, the press release says. Preregistration is required, and those seeking a vaccination must bring their driver’s license and Leon County School ID badge to the clinic.

The health department is organizing vaccination slots based on the first letter of employees’ last names.

See the arrival times below:

9 a.m. -- A to C

10 a.m. -- D to F

11 a.m. -- G to H

12 p.m. -- I to L

1 p.m. -- M to Q

2 p.m. -- R to S

3 p.m. -- T to Z

The clinic will operate in a drive-through style, LCS says. Employees are asked to wear a short-sleeve shirt to speed up the vaccine process. If you lost your LCS badge, reach out to the fingerprinting office to receive a new one at 850-487-7293.

LCS says following Saturday’s clinic, more than 40% of the entire LCS workforce will have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I will continue to fight hard for our younger folks to get their place in line as soon as the Governor gives us the green light,” Superintendent Rocky Hanna says.

