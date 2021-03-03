Advertisement

Manhunt underway at Suwannee Street and Myers Park Drive

A manhunt is underway at Myers Park Drive and Suwannee Street.
A manhunt is underway at Myers Park Drive and Suwannee Street.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A manhunt is underway at Myers Park Drive and Suwannee Street.

The Tallahassee Police Department says the department is looking for robbery suspects in connection to a crime earlier at Governor’s Square and Magnolia Drive.

The robbery happened at 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The area is surrounded by a heavy law enforcement presence.

K9 teams are also currently out on scene. The department is searching the woods for the suspects.

LCSO is assisting.

As of 7:30 Wednesday evening, the law enforcement has scaled back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

