Manhunt underway at Suwannee Street and Myers Park Drive
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A manhunt is underway at Myers Park Drive and Suwannee Street.
The Tallahassee Police Department says the department is looking for robbery suspects in connection to a crime earlier at Governor’s Square and Magnolia Drive.
The robbery happened at 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.
The area is surrounded by a heavy law enforcement presence.
K9 teams are also currently out on scene. The department is searching the woods for the suspects.
LCSO is assisting.
As of 7:30 Wednesday evening, the law enforcement has scaled back.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.