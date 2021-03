TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System says they are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all Veterans Affairs-enrolled veterans, regardless of age.

A full statement from the NFSGVHS can be seen below.

NF/SGVHS Offering COVID-19 Vaccines to all Enrolled, Eligible Veterans Regardless of Age As we continue to respond to... Posted by North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

