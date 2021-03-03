Advertisement

Palace to investigate after Meghan accused of bullying staff

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace said Wednesday it was launching an investigation after a newspaper reported that a former aide had made a bullying allegation against the Duchess of Sussex.

The Times of London reported allegations that the duchess drove out two personal assistants and left staff feeling “humiliated.” It said an official complaint was made by Jason Knauf, then the communications secretary to Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry. He now works for Harry’s elder brother, Prince William.

The palace said it was “clearly very concerned” about the allegations.

It said in a statement that the palace human resources team “will look into the circumstances outlined in the article” and would seek to speak to current and former staff.

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace,” it said.

American actress Meghan Markle, a former star of the TV legal drama “Suits,” married Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son, Archie, was born the following year.

In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California, and are expecting a second child.

The bullying allegations were reported four days before the scheduled broadcast of an Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan, which is anticipated to draw a huge audience. It also comes less than two weeks after the palace announced that the couple’s split from official duties would be final.

A spokesman for the duchess said she was “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Phillips (left) and Troy Phillips (right) were ordered held without bond during a first...
Suspects in shooting death of Decatur Co. sheriff’s deputy denied bond
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID
According to DCSO Sheriff Wiley Griffin, Lieutenant Justin Bedwell died after he was taken to...
Procession and funeral arrangements announced for slain South Georgia deputy
As lawmakers go to work inside the state Capitol, protestors from all over the state gathered...
‘This is a fascist bill’: Protestors decry anti-riot bill in front of state Capitol
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office
A bear was discovered wandering through a residential neighborhood in Los Angeles.
CA: BEAR WALKS THRU LOS ANGELES NEIGHBORHOOD
Leon County adopted a new policy for its traffic calming program at its latest Commission...
Leon County updates Traffic Calming Program to include ‘minor collectors,’ such as Deerlake Road
North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System to offer COVID-19 vaccine to all veterans, regardless of age
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence