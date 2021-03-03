Advertisement

Parler drops one Amazon lawsuit, files another

Parler is suing after it was kicked off Amazon's cloud hosting platform in January.
Parler is suing after it was kicked off Amazon's cloud hosting platform in January.(Source: Parler, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Parler dropped one lawsuit but filed another against Amazon Web Services this week.

The social media network popular with conservatives voluntarily terminated its first lawsuit on Tuesday. No reason was given.

On the same day, Parler filed a new lawsuit against the company in Washington state, accusing Amazon Web Service of “deceptive, defamatory, anti-competitive, and bad faith conduct.”

The litigation alleges AWS violated state laws on competition and consumer protection.

Parler is suing after it was kicked off the company’s cloud hosting platform in January.

At the time, Amazon said it was because of violent speech on the social media site.

Parler’s services were restored in February.

A spokesperson for Amazon said the new lawsuit is without merit.

