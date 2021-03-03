Advertisement

‘Slave letter writing activity’ sparks outrage in Miss. school district

Lamar County School District Superintendent Dr. Steven Hampton confirmed the "Slave Letter...
Lamar County School District Superintendent Dr. Steven Hampton confirmed the "Slave Letter Writing Activity" was assigned to eighth grade students at Purvis Middle School.(WDAM)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A controversial school assignment has sparked outrage in the Lamar County community.

A screenshot showing an assignment titled “Slave Letter Writing Activity” has been shared hundreds of times, garnering reactions ranging from concern to anger.

Lamar County School District Superintendent Dr. Steven Hampton confirmed to WDAM the activity was assigned to eighth grade students during a Mississippi history class at Purvis Middle School on Wednesday.

The assignment asks students to “Pretend like you are a slave working on a Mississippi plantation” and “Write a letter to your family back in Africa or in another American state describing your life.”

Hampton said the assignment shown in the screenshot was the last slide in a 12-slide PowerPoint presentation about the “atrocities and negatives of slavery.”

Hampton said the purpose of the assignment “was to show our students just how horrible slavery was and to gain empathy for what it was like to be a slave.”

“We do not discriminate against race. We want to be sensitive to what happened in the past,” Hampton said.

According to Hampton, Purvis Middle School administrators have already addressed the teacher and there will be further discussion with the teacher from administrators at the district level.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Phillips (left) and Troy Phillips (right) were ordered held without bond during a first...
Suspects in shooting death of Decatur Co. sheriff’s deputy denied bond
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID
According to DCSO Sheriff Wiley Griffin, Lieutenant Justin Bedwell died after he was taken to...
Procession and funeral arrangements announced for slain South Georgia deputy
As lawmakers go to work inside the state Capitol, protestors from all over the state gathered...
‘This is a fascist bill’: Protestors decry anti-riot bill in front of state Capitol
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

According to GCSO, a masked suspect and another man, identified at Andrew J. Reddick (left),...
GCSO searching for suspect wanted for armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm
The contentious anti-rioting legislation supported by the Governor gets its second of three...
Combatting Public Disorder Act on fast track in House
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
It's not something you see every day. A kangaroo is loose in Winfield, Ala., on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Kangaroo caught after escape from farm in small Alabama town