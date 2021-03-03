Tallahassee police conducting death investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the 2800 block of Old St. Augustine Rd.

A TPD spokesperson says officers responded to a call at that location just before 1 a.m. Wednesday and found a man dead.

The department’s online police statistics website listed the incident as a burglary involving a gun.

Right now, police are not releasing the age or identity of the deceased, the cause of death or any other information on the case.

The spokesperson says there is an ongoing investigation and the department hopes to release more details soon.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.