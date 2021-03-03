Tallahassee Police make arrest, recover 90 pounds of marijuana
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they have made an arrest after recovering more than 90 pounds of marijuana, a handgun and more than $7,000 in cash.
Officials say the suspect, who was not publicly identified, traveled to Los Angeles nd returned to Florida within 24 hours.
TPD says probable caused was developed and a search warrant was obtained for the suspect’s home in the 400 block of Georgetown Drive.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.