Tallahassee Police make arrest, recover 90 pounds of marijuana

The Tallahassee Police Department says they have made an arrest after recovering more than 90...
The Tallahassee Police Department says they have made an arrest after recovering more than 90 pounds of marijuana, a handgun and more than $7,000 in cash.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they have made an arrest after recovering more than 90 pounds of marijuana, a handgun and more than $7,000 in cash.

The Tallahassee Police Department recently received a tip regarding a suspect trafficking large amounts of illegal...

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Officials say the suspect, who was not publicly identified, traveled to Los Angeles nd returned to Florida within 24 hours.

TPD says probable caused was developed and a search warrant was obtained for the suspect’s home in the 400 block of Georgetown Drive.

