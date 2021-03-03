Advertisement

Valdosta man killed in Hamilton County crash

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old Valdosta man died in a crash on State Road 6 in Hamilton County early Wednesday morning.

According to troopers, the man was driving a black Ford Mustang east on SR-6, about a mile west of SW 69th Boulevard, around 2:40 a.m. At the same time, a white semi-truck pulling a dump trailer was driving west on SR-6.

“For reasons unknown, the driver of the Mustang crossed the center line of the road, causing a head-on collision in the westbound lane,” FHP’s press release says.

Troopers say the Valdosta man driving the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the semi, a 49-year-old man from Tifton, Georgia, suffered minor injuries.

FHP says it is still investigating this crash.

