Advertisement

Watch: Bear on run in California neighborhood

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – A bear was perusing a Southern California neighborhood into the early hours of Wednesday morning when authorities broke up the party.

Video shows the burly omnivore making its way through yards and running down sidewalks.

Los Angeles County Animal Control officers were called in but couldn’t corner the bear even with the help of multiple trucks and a helicopter overhead.

Bear sightings aren’t unusual in the region.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Phillips (left) and Troy Phillips (right) were ordered held without bond during a first...
Suspects in shooting death of Decatur Co. sheriff’s deputy denied bond
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID
According to DCSO Sheriff Wiley Griffin, Lieutenant Justin Bedwell died after he was taken to...
Procession and funeral arrangements announced for slain South Georgia deputy
As lawmakers go to work inside the state Capitol, protestors from all over the state gathered...
‘This is a fascist bill’: Protestors decry anti-riot bill in front of state Capitol
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

According to GCSO, a masked suspect and another man, identified at Andrew J. Reddick (left),...
GCSO searching for suspect wanted for armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm
The contentious anti-rioting legislation supported by the Governor gets its second of three...
Combatting Public Disorder Act on fast track in House
Lamar County School District Superintendent Dr. Steven Hampton confirmed the "Slave Letter...
‘Slave letter writing activity’ sparks outrage in Miss. school district
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
It's not something you see every day. A kangaroo is loose in Winfield, Ala., on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Kangaroo caught after escape from farm in small Alabama town