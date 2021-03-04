Advertisement

2021 Legislative Session Day 2 Talkback: toll road project bill, school records being shared with police

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capitol News Services’ Mike Vasilinda joined WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. to break down the second day of the 2021 Legislative Session.

Mike joined Ben Kaplan and Abby Walton to break down a bill that would remove M-CORES toll road projects and school records being shared with police without parental conset.

You can watch the full talkback in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Phillips (left) and Troy Phillips (right) were ordered held without bond during a first...
Suspects in shooting death of Decatur Co. sheriff’s deputy denied bond
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID
According to DCSO Sheriff Wiley Griffin, Lieutenant Justin Bedwell died after he was taken to...
Procession and funeral arrangements announced for slain South Georgia deputy
As lawmakers go to work inside the state Capitol, protestors from all over the state gathered...
‘This is a fascist bill’: Protestors decry anti-riot bill in front of state Capitol
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

The City of Valdosta has been seeing an increase in residential and commercial building permits.
City of Valdosta sees growth and development during pandemic
Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and recent Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, released...
Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady backs DeSantis’ student resiliency initiative
Valdosta Head Football Coach, Alan Rodemaker
Valdosta City School Board denies settlement to resolve lawsuit brought by former head football coach
South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is dedicating a drive-thru vaccine day for teachers to come...
SGMC to host Saturday drive-thru vaccinations for teachers