‘A special season’: FAMU students excited for football season after hiatus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After over a year’s hiatus, Florida A&M University football was back in action on their practice field Wednesday as they prepare for their Fall 2021 Season.

The team is bringing excitement and filling a void that students say has been missing from campus.

Wednesday marked the first day of spring football for the FAMU Rattlers, the first time they’ve been on the field since Nov. 23, 2019, something the players have been looking forward to.

“Oh man, it was amazing, just being on the field with my brothers, coaches and have an atmosphere of coming out here and seeing all of the people around here come together,” said Bryan Crawford, J.r., a redshirt junior. “Just being one again, you know.”

This is a similar feeling experienced by students and fans reminiscing about game days.

Christian White, one FAMU student, said, “It’s not like any other you know weekday. You know, everyone has a reason to go out and everybody is right there, you can see your friends and it’s a real vibe, just really vibing.”

“You come to a football game, it’s kind of like coming to set Friday. Everybody is jumping, everybody in the stands, you got families coming out. Everybody is just loving it. Just breathe new life into the campus, it’s nothing like it,” FAMU student, Faaheem Proctor said.

The game acts as a distraction from the outside world, brightening students’ weeks and looking forward to what the season will bring.

FAMU head football coach, Willie Simmons, said, “Just to be out here and just to know that this is step one towards a special season this fall is something that just makes us happy as coaches. I know our players are excited about it, and I know everybody watching that loves FAMU Football is excited about it as well.”

FAMU Football expects to have a spring football game with no fans.

The Rattlers are kicking off their season this fall against Deon Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers.

