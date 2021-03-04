Advertisement

City of Valdosta sees growth and development during pandemic

By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta has been seeing an increase in residential and commercial building permits.

“The increase is good, it means people are buying homes. Right now the homes are out there selling as quickly as they go up. The slabs are not even poured and there are sales already. There’s a lot of folks coming out of town buying these homes,” said Rick Mefford, Valdosta’s inspection manager.

Mefford said builders purchased 64 new residential home permits in January, more than the same time last year.

But the new homes aren’t for the locals, Mefford said the pandemic has caused new buyers to move from big cities.

“They don’t want that big population, so they are moving to where you have a small town but it’s spread out. And we’ve asked a few folks and they’ve said they like the cost of living here, they like the area, it’s a big issue for them. It’s convenient the location and the cost of the construction,” said Mefford.

There’s been an expansion of new businesses in the area and thus new employment opportunities.

Mefford said they've been getting an average of 10 to 15 plans per week for remodeling and new construction.

City Spokesperson Ashlyn Johnson said local restaurants and small businesses are also making cosmetic and remodeling changes in the hopes that new city residents will drive new business.

“I think you know, in the middle of a pandemic and 2020 and trying to revitalize our community and making sure our economy is healthy, we are seeing all of that so our future looks bright,” said Johnson.

