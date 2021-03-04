City of Valdosta sees growth and development during pandemic

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta has been seeing an increase in residential and commercial building permits.

“The increase is good, it means people are buying homes. Right now the homes are out there selling as quickly as they go up. The slabs are not even poured and there are sales already. There’s a lot of folks coming out of town buying these homes,” said Rick Mefford, Valdosta’s inspection manager.

Valdosta new home construction on Mount Zion Church Rd. (WALB)

Mefford said builders purchased 64 new residential home permits in January, more than the same time last year.

But the new homes aren’t for the locals, Mefford said the pandemic has caused new buyers to move from big cities.

“They don’t want that big population, so they are moving to where you have a small town but it’s spread out. And we’ve asked a few folks and they’ve said they like the cost of living here, they like the area, it’s a big issue for them. It’s convenient the location and the cost of the construction,” said Mefford.

There’s been an expansion of new businesses in the area and thus new employment opportunities.

City Spokesperson Ashlyn Johnson said local restaurants and small businesses are also making cosmetic and remodeling changes in the hopes that new city residents will drive new business.

“I think you know, in the middle of a pandemic and 2020 and trying to revitalize our community and making sure our economy is healthy, we are seeing all of that so our future looks bright,” said Johnson.