Advertisement

Disney to close at least 60 stores in US, Canada

Disney is closing 60 stores in the US and Canada.
Disney is closing 60 stores in the US and Canada.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is closing at least 60 of its brick-and-mortar Disney Stores by the end of the year.

The Walt Disney Company said on Wednesday it is dramatically downsizing its chain of stores in North America by about 35%.

A large number of them around the world are also expected to close.

At its peak in 1999, there were nearly 800 Disney Stores globally. However, since then more people are shopping online, especially because of the pandemic.

Going forward, Disney says it plans to put a larger emphasis on e-commerce.

However, you’ll still see “Mickey Merchandise’ at its theme park stores, third-party retailers and “mini-stores” found inside businesses like Target.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the 2800 block of Old...
Tallahassee police conducting death investigation
crash generic
Valdosta man killed in Hamilton County crash
A heavy law enforcement presence descended upon Tallahassee’s historic Myers Park Wednesday...
Law enforcement swarms Tallahassee’s Myers Park during manhunt
The Tallahassee Police Department says they have made an arrest after recovering more than 90...
Tallahassee police make arrest, recover 90 pounds of marijuana
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill

Latest News

The decision pushed the price of crude oil sharply higher in global markets.
OPEC, allies keep oil output unchanged, prices jump
President Joe Biden disagrees strongly with states eliminating COVID-19 restrictions.
Biden disagrees with states rolling back COVID-19 restrictions
Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for a 5-3 conservative majority that ruled against a...
Supreme Court raises bar for some immigrants to avoid deportation
Louisiana senators push back on pipeline shutdown
Louisiana senators push back on pipeline shutdown
The Bainbridge community lined the streets Tuesday as a fleet of law enforcement vehicles...
Hundreds mourn fallen Decatur Co. deputy Justin Bedwell