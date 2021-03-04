Fallen Decatur County Sheriff's Office deputy laid to rest in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga (WCTV) - Captain Justin Bedwell was laid to rest on Thursday morning.

With the amount of people, he touched throughout the Bainbridge community, and in his service within law enforcement, the ceremony was held at the Centennial Field. According to the Ivey Funeral home, an estimated 800 people were in attendance to pay their respects to the fallen deputy, killed in the line of duty.

The ceremony began with several deputies saluting Bedwell’s casket and a prayer from Reverend John Thomas. Law enforcement officials from all agencies across Georgia sat in the stands at their brother in service.

DCSO chaplain Reverend Stephen Webb also shared a few words for the late Captain, reminding the community of the impact and legacy he has left behind.

“Your presence here is a testimony of the powerful bond of brotherhood that the law enforcement personnel have,” said Webb.

A flag draped over Bedwell’s casket was removed for the 13-fold tradition. Deputies presented the flag to Decatur County Sheriff Wiley Griffin, while “Amazing Grace” played in the background. Sheriff Griffin then passed the flag to Bedwell’s wife and daughter as a tribute to the service and sacrifice Bedwell made.

As Rev. Webb, shared found stories and experiences he’s had with Capt. Bedwell the crowd’s tears turned into laughter.

“I told him even though you were born in Tennessee, you don’t have to support them, and offered to buy him a Georgia Bulldog T-shirt or shirt, and he said he needed something to light a fire with,” he said.

Helicopters flew overhead to end the service, and DCSO played its final goodbye.

“Captain Bedwell was not just one of the good guys, he was one of the best. Justin you will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. Rest in peace Captain Bedwell. We’ve got the watch from here.”

Webb said this day was not just meant to mourn the loss of the devoted husband, father, friend and Captain that the community has come to know and love, but a chance to celebrate his life, until they meet in the next.

