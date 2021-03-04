Advertisement

FAMU athletics announces new partnership with Nike and LeBron James

Florida A&M Athletics has announced a new partnership with Nike and LeBron James.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M Athletics has announced a new partnership with Nike and LeBron James. According to the press release, FAMU has signed a six-year agreement to make Nike the official athletic footwear, apparel and equipment provider for the Rattlers beginning July 1, 2021.

“My executive team and I are focused on setting a new standard and our top priority is to align with the best quality and most innovative products, brands and resources that position our student-athletes and coaches to compete for championships,” says FAMU Vice President and Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha. “This partnership allowed us to reimagine, challenge the norms of our industry and be the model for leveling the playing field with the most significant investment in the American Jewels known as Historically Black Colleges and Universities by any footwear and apparel company.”

Nike will supply all team footwear, uniforms, apparel and equipment for FAMU’s athletic department, all 15 sports programs on campus and the Marching 100 band.

“Florida A&M’s sports teams will be outfitted in LeBron James uniforms, apparel and footwear, including footwear designed specifically for the university, as part of this relationship,” the press release says.

FAMU says the partnership extends beyond the playing field; Nike will also support FAMU student-athlete development programs, offer internships and coordinate networking opportunities for students.

