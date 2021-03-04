Advertisement

Georgia Representative Sanford Bishop on law enforcement: ‘We must make changes’

'
Following the passage of H.R. 1280, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Georgia...
Following the passage of H.R. 1280, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Georgia Congressman, Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02), expressed his support of this bill in a statement.(Source: WALB)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following the passage of H.R. 1280, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, Georgia Congressman, Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02), expressed his support of this bill in a statement.

“I remain a strong supporter of law enforcement, but we must make changes to improve the profession and accountability of officers,” Rep. Bishop, J.r. said. “The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is a powerful model. I hope it will lead the way for a better and fairer America.”

You can read Bishop, J.r.’s full statement below:

I have continually been moved by the voices of the people who have peacefully protested in the midst of a deadly pandemic, raising their voices for change after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless others from police brutality. I remain a strong supporter of law enforcement, but we must make changes to improve the profession and accountability of officers. Of course, making our justice system equal will require action from all levels of government, but the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is a powerful model. I hope it will lead the way for a better and fairer America.

The representative also published a document, “Fact Sheet: George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021,″ which you can read below, to outline what the bill is to accomplish.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Phillips (left) and Troy Phillips (right) were ordered held without bond during a first...
Suspects in shooting death of Decatur Co. sheriff’s deputy denied bond
The Tallahassee Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the 2800 block of Old...
Tallahassee police conducting death investigation
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID
crash generic
Valdosta man killed in Hamilton County crash
According to DCSO Sheriff Wiley Griffin, Lieutenant Justin Bedwell died after he was taken to...
Procession and funeral arrangements announced for slain South Georgia deputy

Latest News

After over a year’s hiatus, Florida A&M University football was back in action on their...
‘A special season’: FAMU students excited for football season after hiatus
A Hutto Middle School student honored the late Captain Justin Bedwell Tuesday during his...
Hutto Middle School student salutes fallen deputy, stands at attention for entire procession
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a porch pirate.
LCSO asking public for help identifying porch pirate
A controversial three-year-old agreement that has Pasco County Schools sharing student data...
School to police records pipeline might end