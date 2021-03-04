Hutto Middle School student salutes fallen deputy, stands at attention for entire procession

BAINBRDIGE, Ga (WCTV) - A Hutto Middle School student honored the late Captain Justin Bedwell Tuesday during his procession, standing at attention the entire time to salute the fallen hero.

Captain Bedwell, who served the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office for 19 years, died Monday following a shooting.

To honor the Captain, Jones paid his respects during the Tuesday procession, which passed in front of HMS.

Wednesday, Jones met with members of Bainbridge Public Safety, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur-Grady EMS, Decatur County Fire & Rescue, City of Bainbridge Marshals and Georgia Department of Community Supervision, who travelled to HMS to meet and thank him for showing respect to Captain Bedwell.

Jones also got the chance to look at law enforcement vehicles.

The 6th grader was escorted across the street by School Resource Officer Leroy Akins to be greeted, thanked and saluted.

BPS says that Jones stated that he is interested in pursuing a career in the military or law enforcement, so he was thrilled to be able to checkout all of the patrol vehicles and fire engines that were parked across from the school.

