Jamee Johnson’s family to file lawsuit against Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a 22-year-old Florida A&M University student who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jacksonville in Dec. 2019 is filing a lawsuit against the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The State Attorney’s Office released a report and body camera video in July 2020 from the investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Jamee Johnson. The office recommended the shooting be deemed justifiable.

According to a press release from the Johnson family’s lawyers, an eyewitness says Jamee was unarmed with his hands raised above his head as he surrendered himself to JSO officers. The release also claims it was clear Jamee was killed while surrendering to law enforcement.

“The evidence that was reviewed to make such determination was available to JSO and State Attorney’s Office during their investigation,” the release says. “However, both entities deliberately chose to ignore the evidence in this case and deem [the officer’s] acts justified. This evidence will be shared with the public.”

According to an Action News Jax report, the body cam footage begins with Officer Josue Garriga pulling Jamee over for not wearing a seatbelt. Jamee then told Garriga he has a gun in the car; however, he did not have a concealed carry permit.

Garriga asked Jamee to step out of the car. Eventually, Jamee dove back into his car before a struggle, and then he was shot. Body cam video showed a gun in the center console after the struggle. Police also said Jamee had four times the felony amount of marijuana in his car, the Action News Jax report says.

You can view part of the body cam footage JSO released publicly below.

***WARNING: SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND THIS MATERIAL DISTURBING***

The lawsuit also lists Garriga and the City of Jacksonville as defendants.

The family will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Friday at the Sheraton Jacksonville Hotel to formally announce the lawsuit.

You can find a PDF file of the State Attorney’s Office report on the shooting below.

