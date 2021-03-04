JCSO arrests 1 following homicide investigation, finds meth, firearms

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one man following a shooting that happened at a residence located on State Road 2 near Campbellton Wednesday.

57-year-old Jeffrey Jerome Edenfield was arrested on charges of attempted homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Wednesday, JCSO received information from Houston County about a shooting incident involving a resident of Jackson County.

After determining the location of the shooting, JCSO’s aviation unit located the suspect’s vehicle in southern Houston County, abandoned.

While attempting to track the suspect in the area of the abandoned vehicle, JCSO received word the suspect had turned himself into law enforcement at the Marianna Police Department.

JCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence where evidence of a shooting was discovered.

The Office also discovered the methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, firearms and ammunition.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Houston County to seek medical treatment for a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time.

