LCSO asking public for help identifying porch pirate

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a porch pirate.

Around 2 p.m. on Jan. 12 in the NE area of Park Avenue on Belmont Road, the suspect stole a package delivered by UPS from the victim’s porch.

If you know who this is, or have any information about this case, LCSO is asking that you call LCSO’s Detective Gaines at (850)-606-3300 or to remain anonymous, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850)574-TIPS (8477).

