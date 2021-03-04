LIVE: Fallen Decatur County deputy’s funeral is today

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The funeral for the Decatur County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Centennial Field on Louise Street.

The Bainbridge community lined the streets Tuesday as a fleet of law enforcement vehicles escorted Capt. Justin Bedwell back home from Tallahassee.

The funeral will be open to the public; however, Bedwell’s burial will be private. According to the Bainbridge Public Safety Facebook page, masks are required at the funeral.

The seating arrangement for the event is as follows, per BPS:

Law enforcement spouses will sit on Home Side (by rear parking lot) 10-yard line section.

Dignitaries & Georgia Sheriff Association will sit on the Home Side (by rear parking lot) 20-yard line section.

Law Enforcement officers will sit on the Home Side (by rear parking lot) 30-50 yard line section.

Seating for General Public will be on the home side (closest to Louise Street) 50-yard line to 10-yard line sections; overflow and Grace Christian Academy seating will be on the visitor’s side.

BPS also provided details for parking at the event:

Public Parking will be at the new Louise Street Parking Lot across from the field.

Law Enforcement will park in the grass lot by Home Side.

The Bedwell Family, Dignitaries, Decatur County SO, Decatur Fire and Rescue, and BPS will park in the rear “purple” parking lot.

