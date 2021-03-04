Advertisement

Masquerade gala raises $16k for former Thomasville Imperial Hotel renovations

Thomasville leaders are rejoicing after this past weekend’s virtual gala for the historic Imperial Hotel raised about $16,000 for the landmark.(WALB)
By Bobby Poitevint | WALB
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville leaders are rejoicing after this past weekend’s virtual gala for the historic Imperial Hotel raised about $16,000 for the landmark.

This was the third annual masquerade gala to save the historic Imperial Hotel.

The event was held virtually this year because of the pandemic. Leaders said around 85 people attended the virtual Zoom event. They said the event didn’t do as well as past galas, so will they continue next year virtually or in person?

“That’s the question that we got to look at when the board comes together in about a week and decide which is best for us, but I feel that we need to go back to sit down type and be able to show it and then still do the masquerade ball,” said Jack Hadley, who helped host the event.

Contests and prizes were given out during the event.

That money that was raised will go towards renovations at the former hotel.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

