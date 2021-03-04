Advertisement

MPD arrests 1 man after finding cocaine and large sum of cash during a traffic stop

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says it arrested one man Tuesday after finding cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

31-year-old Erhiga Uyosuew was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, around 8:35 p.m., MPD deputies observed two vehicles parked in the middle of Milton Avenue near the intersection of Harrison Street.

After observing the vehicles, MPD deputies say they determined that one of the vehicles had an expired license plate. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. The vehicle stopped in the driveway of a residence on Harley Drive.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Uyosue, and while speaking with him, deputies detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted.

Once Uyosue was removed from the vehicle, a search of his person was conducted. This search revealed that Uyosue was in possession of a large sum of cash.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a bag under the driver’s seat that was found to contain approximately 17 grams of cocaine, a white powdery substance that is believed to be used as a cutting agent for the cocaine and other items of drug paraphernalia.

He was placed under arrest.

Uyosue was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

