SGMC to host Saturday drive-thru vaccinations for teachers

South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is dedicating a drive-thru vaccine day for teachers to come...
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is dedicating a drive-thru vaccine day for teachers to come out and get their shot.

The event will be on Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Appointments are available online.

Hospital staff said they already have more than 250 appointments made so far. They plan on giving 750 vaccines that day.

Any teacher in Georgia is welcome to make an appointment.

You will need to bring proof of employment and that you live in Georgia.

“It is completely fantastic because it means we are moving along. And for me, it’s personally wonderful that it’s educators because my daughter lost her teacher and her teacher was my age. So it can happen to anybody. So it’s very exciting that we are now getting out there to get these educators taken care of as well,” said Chastity Van Dam, RN.

SGMC reminds everyone to check the appointment website daily. Slots continue to open up with availability as soon as this week for those who qualify.

