Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

SUWANEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public for help locating a missing woman from Suwannee County.

22-year-old Kaylee Reed is believed to have left her family in Suwannee County with a friend in December of 2020 and has not been in touch with them since, SCSO says.

Now, the family is concerned about her well-being.

Reed is described as being five foot one inches tell, having a small build, brown eyes, brown hair and a mole on her chin.

She is possibly in the company of 26-year-old Trevor Richardson, who has ties to Bradford County and is described as a white man.

It is possible the pair has moved to Kentucky since Richardson has active arrest warrants in Florida.

Reed is listed as a Missing Person.

If you have any information about Reed or Richardson’s whereabouts, SCSO is asking that you call Investigator Chris Frost at (386)-362-2222.

