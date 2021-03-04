Advertisement

Tallahassee police death investigation: Homeowner shot and killed home invader

TPD says a homeowner on Old. St. Augustine Road shot and killed a home invasion suspect early...
TPD says a homeowner on Old. St. Augustine Road shot and killed a home invasion suspect early Wednesday morning.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a home invasion that ended with a dead suspect early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Old St. Augustine Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday and found a dead man at the scene. TPD began a death investigation, announcing Thursday the homeowner shot and killed the suspect.

Police say the suspect was armed, but did not disclose what weapon they wielded. TPD also says it doesn’t know at this time if the homeowner knew this suspect.

TPD is continuing its investigation, and the department says it will turn it over to the state attorney for review.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Majszak faces a charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
UPDATE: One suspect arrested, another on the loose, following Myers Park manhunt
The Tallahassee Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the 2800 block of Old...
Tallahassee police conducting death investigation
crash generic
Valdosta man killed in Hamilton County crash
The Tallahassee Police Department says they have made an arrest after recovering more than 90...
Tallahassee police make arrest, recover 90 pounds of marijuana
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill

Latest News

Douglas Majszak faces a charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
UPDATE: One suspect arrested, another on the loose, following Myers Park manhunt
FILE PHOTO: Sources confirmed to Action News Jax this is Jamee Johnson, the man who was killed...
Jamee Johnson’s family to file lawsuit against Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
The Bainbridge community lined the streets Tuesday as a fleet of law enforcement vehicles...
Hundreds mourn fallen Decatur Co. deputy Justin Bedwell
Announcing first shipment of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to the state of Florida
Gov. DeSantis says All Florida Teachers Eligible for COVID 19 vaccine, no matter their age