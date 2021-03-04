Tallahassee police death investigation: Homeowner shot and killed home invader

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a home invasion that ended with a dead suspect early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Old St. Augustine Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday and found a dead man at the scene. TPD began a death investigation, announcing Thursday the homeowner shot and killed the suspect.

Police say the suspect was armed, but did not disclose what weapon they wielded. TPD also says it doesn’t know at this time if the homeowner knew this suspect.

TPD is continuing its investigation, and the department says it will turn it over to the state attorney for review.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.