Advertisement

Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady backs DeSantis’ student resiliency initiative

Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and recent Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, released...
Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and recent Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, released a video showing his support for Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis’ new student resiliency program, and his involvement with the program.(Governor Ron DeSantis YouTube)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and recent Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, released a video showing his support for Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis’ new student resiliency program, and his new involvement it.

At the end of February, DeSantis announced the initiative, which emphasizes character development skills including volunteerism, teamwork and problem solving in Florida students. This partnership is supported by resiliency lessons and resources hosted on www.cpalms.org.

“Life’s always going to present us with incredible challenges,” Brady said in the video. “Putting in the work and continuing to do the right thing day after day will always pay off in the end.”

The First Lady Tweeted about the partnership Wednesday.

Professional sports teams, organizations and athletes from across Florida are supporting this initiative.

In a press release, DeSantis said, “Given the lessons I’ve learned traveling the state, we are changing the message on mental health and reframing it to resiliency and hope,” the First Lady said in a statement after the event. “We want to empower our youth with the tools and the skillsets to be resilient by learning how to persevere through life’s challenges. We know no one is immune from adversity and hardship. It’s not whether you’ll have challenges in life but it’s about how you respond and persevere.”

The Gov. DeSantis added, “Our goal is to rethink and reframe the way we talk about mental wellbeing in schools by promoting topics such as critical thinking, problem solving, responsibility, volunteerism, mentorship, and physical activity,” he said in a statement. “By partnering with Florida sports teams and athletes, students will become more engaged and excited to learn about resiliency. Resilient athletes and Floridians overcome setbacks and serve as role models highlighting why these critical skills are important.”

In addition to Tom Brady, other athletes and coaches endorsing the initiative include David Beckham, Peyton Manning, Lou Holtz, Tony Dungy, Urban Meyer, Crystal Thomas, Ali Marpet, Bryant McFadden, Mark Richt, Twan Russell, Corey Simon, Tra Thomas, Jonathan Vilma, Jonathan Isaac, Charlie Ward, Tyler Johnson, Joey Logano, Brandon Lowe, and Chris Mueller. 

You can watch Brady’s full video below.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Phillips (left) and Troy Phillips (right) were ordered held without bond during a first...
Suspects in shooting death of Decatur Co. sheriff’s deputy denied bond
CDC guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated expected later this week.
CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID
According to DCSO Sheriff Wiley Griffin, Lieutenant Justin Bedwell died after he was taken to...
Procession and funeral arrangements announced for slain South Georgia deputy
As lawmakers go to work inside the state Capitol, protestors from all over the state gathered...
‘This is a fascist bill’: Protestors decry anti-riot bill in front of state Capitol
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

The City of Valdosta has been seeing an increase in residential and commercial building permits.
City of Valdosta sees growth and development during pandemic
Capitol News Services’ Mike Vasilinda joined WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. to break down...
2021 Legislative Session Day 2 Talkback: toll road project bill, school records being shared with police
Valdosta Head Football Coach, Alan Rodemaker
Valdosta City School Board denies settlement to resolve lawsuit brought by former head football coach
South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is dedicating a drive-thru vaccine day for teachers to come...
SGMC to host Saturday drive-thru vaccinations for teachers