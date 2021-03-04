Valdosta City School Board denies settlement to resolve lawsuit brought by former head football coach

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Former Valdosta Wildcats head football coach Alan Rodemaker and his wife Leah said they’re “somewhat surprised, though not shocked” that the Valdosta City School Board denied the settlement to resolve all lawsuits brought against them.

The board voted 4-3 against the settlement in a Wednesday special called board meeting.

Valdosta City School Board special called meeting to discuss the settlement regarding Alan Rodemaker (VHS Facebook)

This means Rodemaker and his lawyers can move forward with their four lawsuits against the school.

They’re hoping they’ll be able to go to court within the next few months.

In a statement from the Rodemaker’s lawyer, Sam Dennis, he said the school board asked to mediate the case to try and resolve the litigation.

By rejecting the settlement he said it’s another example of how certain board members are grandstanding, risking and damaging the City School System and City resources.

Rodemaker and his wife and Leah Rodemaker are suing the school district, school board members, and school district staff and employees for damages, claiming his contract was not renewed due to race.

Rodemaker was let go after the 2019 season, despite Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason’s recommendation for a renewal.

In four seasons, Rodemaker went 36-17.

He was an assistant coach for six seasons for the Cats prior to getting the head coaching job in 2016, when he led the Wildcats to their first state title in 18 years.

During a special called meeting Wednesday the board did not approve to “consent to the insurance company settling the Rodemaker matter within the policy limits.”

VHS officials were not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.