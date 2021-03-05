148 Georgia Publix pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations

Advertisement

Publix announced Wednesday it is administering COVID-19 vaccinations at 148 pharmacies across Georgia.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) - Publix announced Wednesday it is administering COVID-19 vaccinations at 148 pharmacies across Georgia.

Publix says it provides vaccines to people by appointment only and while supplies last.

To be eligible for a vaccine from Publix in Georgia, individuals must live or work in the state and include first responders, health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Starting Monday, March 8, Georgia is expanding vaccine eligibility to include pre-K through 12th grade educators and staff, adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers and parents of children with complex medical conditions.

Appointments for March 8 have already filled up, but the next time an appointment window opens, you can sign up at this link.

Publix says it is not charging customers for the vaccine. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to show their driver’s license or Social Security number to receive the vaccine.

The following South Georgia counties in the WCTV viewing area have a Publix administering COVID vaccines:

  • Thomas
  • Lowndes
  • Colquitt

You can find a full list of Georgia Publix pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine below or at this link.

