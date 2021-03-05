Advertisement

2021 Legislative Session Day 3 Talkback: potential new education requirement, vaccine investigation

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capitol News Services’ Mike Vasilinda joined WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. to break down the third day of the 2021 Legislative Session.

Mike joined Ben Kaplan and Katie Kaplan to break down a potential new education requirement for Florida schools and a call for an investigation in Florida’s vaccine use.

You can watch the full talkback in the video player above.

