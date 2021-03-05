Advertisement

2021 Legislative Session Day 4 Talkback: bill fighting pandemic-related scams

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capitol News Services’ Jake Stofan joined WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. to break down the fourth day of the 2021 Legislative Session.

Jake joined Ben Kaplan and Katie Kaplan to break down a bill aiming to help cut down on fraud amid pandemic-related scams circulating.

You can watch the full talkback in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Majszak faces a charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
UPDATE: One suspect arrested, another on the loose, following Myers Park manhunt
TPD says a homeowner on Old. St. Augustine Road shot and killed a home invasion suspect early...
Tallahassee police death investigation: Homeowner shot and killed home invader
Leon County Booking Report: March 4, 2021
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a porch pirate.
LCSO asking public for help identifying porch pirate
The Bainbridge community lined the streets Tuesday as a fleet of law enforcement vehicles...
Hundreds mourn fallen Decatur Co. deputy Justin Bedwell

Latest News

Thursday, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Martin County...
1 woman charged with scamming Florida Medicaid program out of thousands of dollars
Thursday, around 10:30 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says arrested a trio of people...
JCSO arrests trio for attempting to steal 2 motorcycles
A Tampa-area woman is on a mission to walk hundreds of miles, fighting for mental health...
From Tampa to Tallahassee: woman walking hundreds of miles for mental health awareness
Concern has been building for residents in Wakulla County recently as they say plans to build a...
Panacea residents concerned about upcoming development in area’s impact on local widlife