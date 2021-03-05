Advertisement

4th grade FSUS students celebrate Black history with live wax museum

The students portrayed famous Black scientists, athletes, pop culture icons, and historical...
The students portrayed famous Black scientists, athletes, pop culture icons, and historical figures.(Elizabeth Millner - WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:01 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fourth-grade students with the Florida State University Schools District on Friday honored Black Americans who contributed to our nation’s history.

The students portrayed famous Black scientists, athletes, pop culture icons, and historical figures.

With the press of a red button, the students came to life as wax figures that gave historical facts and bios of their characters.

“I really preach to my children that Black history is American history. And in order to inspire your future and to know that you can do amazing things, you need to know where you come from, and where our country has come from to get us to where we are now. So this is for all nationalities, all ethnicities, this is our history,” said Daphney Peart, a 4th-grade social studies and reading teacher at FSUS.

Peart says each student chose their own historical icon and did their own research to make each character come to life.

