Citizen’s Police Review Board meets for first time, begins to tackle cases dating back to 2019

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, the long-awaited Citizen’s Police Review Board met for the first time to address the relationship between the police department and the community.

Its members were ready to get to work.

The Board is tasked with addressing incidents within the Tallahassee Police Department to help build their relationship with the community.

“More so to try to help facilitate a really good working and trust relationship between the citizens and the police department,” Suzanne van Wyk, one CPRB member, explained.

The group knows the process won’t be easy.

CPRB Chaiman, Rashad Mujahid, said, “I know we’re going to have some bad spots, but I don’t want this happening throughout our country, some of the bad incidents, we don’t want that in Tallahassee.”

TPD Chief, Lawrence Revel, showed his support for the Board.

“I look forward to your input, I said all along I absolutely support what you guys are doing, I absolutely support us working together and working hand-in-hand to make the police department better,” Revel said.

The group started with homework: reviewing internal affair cases from the last three years.

“We’re going to go through the 2019, 2020, 2021 and pull cases we think ought to be reviewed and the city might like some feedback on,” the group said. “We got to ask the tough questions, we have to face some test decisions, whether we like them or whether we don’t like them you know but the bottom line is we have to stand on truth.”

The Board says they plan to continue to keep the ball rolling, and even voted to have monthly meetings as opposed to quarterly ones, hoping to address as many issues as possible.

