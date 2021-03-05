Advertisement

Congressmen want VA to provide dogs to vets

A bi-partisan group of lawmakers is drumming up support for a bill that would require the...
A bi-partisan group of lawmakers is drumming up support for a bill that would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide service dogs to vets with post-traumatic stress disorder.(WCTV)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN NEWSOURCE) - A bi-partisan group of lawmakers is drumming up support for a bill that would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide service dogs to vets with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Representative Steve Stivers of Ohio first introduced the puppies assisting wounded service members act into the house back in 2019.

Florida Representative John Rutherford of re-introduced it into the current session Wednesday.

The bill’s aim is to help prevent suicides among vets suffering from PTSD.

Both congressmen are working with fellow republicans and democrats to drum up support for the measure.

The VA does not currently fund service dogs to treat PTSD.

A study conducted by Purdue University has found the dogs can significantly lower PTSD symptoms.

Representative Michael Waltz (R-FL) says it’s time for the VA to look beyond medication and therapy to treat the disorder.

“At the end of the day, veterans deserve the full menu. and the providers should have a full menu of options, whether it’s service dogs, whether it’s hyperbaric chambers, whether it’s different types of therapies. But we have to get out of this paradigm of basically, frankly providing various types of drugs to our vets when we can have these alternative types of treatments. And I can tell you veteran after veteran after veteran that I’ve served with and that I deal with now tell me that these dogs work,” Rep. Waltz said.

Florida-based charity, K-9′s for Warriors, also partnered with the congressmen to support the bill.

Officials there say the service dogs they train come from shelters and that partnering them with veterans saves two lives.

Copyright 2021CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Majszak faces a charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
UPDATE: One suspect arrested, another on the loose, following Myers Park manhunt
The Tallahassee Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the 2800 block of Old...
Tallahassee police conducting death investigation
crash generic
Valdosta man killed in Hamilton County crash
The Tallahassee Police Department says they have made an arrest after recovering more than 90...
Tallahassee police make arrest, recover 90 pounds of marijuana
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill

Latest News

Citizens Police Review Board meeting for the first time Thursday night
If you fall into the added group of Phase 1A+ for the COVID-19 vaccine, you can go ahead and...
DPH South Health District prepares to vaccinate teachers
The Florida Department of Health - Leon says that as the faith-based COVID-19 vaccine site...
Temple Israel, Immanuel Baptist Church to hold drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sunday
Lowndes County Courts have been open during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtually and with a limited...
Lowndes Co. Courts update proceedings and trials