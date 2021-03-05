Cooking with Chef Albert: Potato Pancakes
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS
- 3 Potatoes, baked, peeled, and shredded
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 eggs
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 2 Tablespoons milk
- 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- Cheese (optional)
- Ham or bacon (optional)
- Oil
- Applesauce
- Sour cream
METHOD
Mix the eggs, flour, milk, and butter together with the potatoes and onions. Add the salt and pepper to taste. Drop about ¼ cup of the batter into a well-greased pan. Spread the batter into a 4-inch pancakes. Brown the pancakes on both sides. Add other toppings if desired. Serve warm with sour cream and applesauce.
