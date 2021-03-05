Advertisement

Cooking with Chef Albert: Potato Pancakes

By Chef Albert Schmid | Keiser University
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 3 Potatoes, baked, peeled, and shredded
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 Tablespoons flour
  • 2 Tablespoons milk
  • 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste
  • Cheese (optional)
  • Ham or bacon (optional)
  • Oil
  • Applesauce
  • Sour cream

METHOD

Mix the eggs, flour, milk, and butter together with the potatoes and onions. Add the salt and pepper to taste. Drop about ¼ cup of the batter into a well-greased pan. Spread the batter into a 4-inch pancakes. Brown the pancakes on both sides. Add other toppings if desired. Serve warm with sour cream and applesauce.

