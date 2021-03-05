Cooking with Chef Albert: Potato Pancakes

INGREDIENTS

3 Potatoes, baked, peeled, and shredded

1 onion, diced

2 eggs

2 Tablespoons flour

2 Tablespoons milk

2 Tablespoons butter, melted

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Cheese (optional)

Ham or bacon (optional)

Oil

Applesauce

Sour cream

METHOD

Mix the eggs, flour, milk, and butter together with the potatoes and onions. Add the salt and pepper to taste. Drop about ¼ cup of the batter into a well-greased pan. Spread the batter into a 4-inch pancakes. Brown the pancakes on both sides. Add other toppings if desired. Serve warm with sour cream and applesauce.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.