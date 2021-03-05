Advertisement

Foundation honoring Hot Yoga shooting victim paying tribute on what would have been her 24th birthday

Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, family and friends of Maura Binkley, a victim of the Tallahassee Hot Yoga shooting, paid tribute on what would have been her 24th birthday.

Binkley was born on March 4th, and the foundation established in her honor, Maura’s Voice, urged people Thursday to to march ‘forth’ in an act of love and to take a stand against hate.

March 4th… Today is Maura’s 24th birthday. The last March 4th we were able to celebrate with her was her 21st. Her...

Posted by Maura's Voice on Thursday, March 4, 2021

