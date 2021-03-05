Gingered Grilled Pork Chops

INGREDIENTS

For pork chops...

4 (6.8-oz) bottles ginger beer (2 chilled)

4 green onions, divided

1 (4-inch) piece fresh ginger

6 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 cups cold water

4 (6-oz) thick cut bone-in pork loin rib chops (about 1 1/2 lb)

4 teaspoons olive oil

For spice paste...

2 tablespoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon ginger spice paste

1 tablespoon garlic blend paste

6 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon ponzu sauce

METHOD

1. Prepare pork chops. Chill 2 bottles ginger beer. Thinly slice green onions; peel and rough chop ginger. Slice garlic.

2. Combine in large saucepot: remaining 2 room temperature ginger beers, salt, sugar, thyme, one-half sliced green onions, fresh ginger, and garlic until blended. Bring to a boil on high, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat and add remaining 2 chilled ginger beers and 2 cups cold water. Cool to room temperature; add pork chops to brine. Chill 2 hours (or overnight).

3. Preheat grill (or grill pan) over medium-high. Remove chops from brine and pat dry (discard brine). Coat pork chops with 4 teaspoons oil.

4. Prepare spice paste. Combine in small bowl: ground ginger, coriander, ginger paste, garlic paste, remaining one-half sliced green onions, remaining 6 tablespoons oil, and ponzu sauce until blended. Place pork on grill and cook 6–8 minutes; turn chops over and coat with spice paste. Continue grilling for 6–8 more minutes and until 145°F. Transfer chops to cutting board and let rest 5 minutes before slicing. Serve with Ginger, Garlic, and Scallion Rice.

Ginger, Garlic, and Scallion Rice

INGREDIENTS

6 green onions

4 cloves garlic

1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger

1 rib celery

1 medium red bell pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup basmati rice

2 cups unsalted vegetable stock

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon ponzu sauce

METHOD

1. Slice green onions (reserve 2 separately), and garlic. Peel and mince ginger (1 tablespoon). Finely chopped celery and bell pepper.

2. Preheat medium saucepot on medium-high for 2–3 minutes. Add oil, remaining 2 sliced green onions, garlic, ginger, celery, bell pepper, and salt. Cook 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables soften.

3. Stir in rice, stock, and bay leaves; bring to a boil. Cover pot with lid and reduce heat to low; simmer 18–20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Let stand 5 minutes.

4. To serve, stir in butter, ponzu sauce, and reserved green onions.

