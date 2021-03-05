Gingered Grilled Pork Chops
INGREDIENTS
For pork chops...
- 4 (6.8-oz) bottles ginger beer (2 chilled)
- 4 green onions, divided
- 1 (4-inch) piece fresh ginger
- 6 cloves garlic
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 cups cold water
- 4 (6-oz) thick cut bone-in pork loin rib chops (about 1 1/2 lb)
- 4 teaspoons olive oil
For spice paste...
- 2 tablespoons ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 tablespoon ginger spice paste
- 1 tablespoon garlic blend paste
- 6 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon ponzu sauce
METHOD
1. Prepare pork chops. Chill 2 bottles ginger beer. Thinly slice green onions; peel and rough chop ginger. Slice garlic.
2. Combine in large saucepot: remaining 2 room temperature ginger beers, salt, sugar, thyme, one-half sliced green onions, fresh ginger, and garlic until blended. Bring to a boil on high, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat and add remaining 2 chilled ginger beers and 2 cups cold water. Cool to room temperature; add pork chops to brine. Chill 2 hours (or overnight).
3. Preheat grill (or grill pan) over medium-high. Remove chops from brine and pat dry (discard brine). Coat pork chops with 4 teaspoons oil.
4. Prepare spice paste. Combine in small bowl: ground ginger, coriander, ginger paste, garlic paste, remaining one-half sliced green onions, remaining 6 tablespoons oil, and ponzu sauce until blended. Place pork on grill and cook 6–8 minutes; turn chops over and coat with spice paste. Continue grilling for 6–8 more minutes and until 145°F. Transfer chops to cutting board and let rest 5 minutes before slicing. Serve with Ginger, Garlic, and Scallion Rice.
Ginger, Garlic, and Scallion Rice
INGREDIENTS
6 green onions
4 cloves garlic
1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger
1 rib celery
1 medium red bell pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup basmati rice
2 cups unsalted vegetable stock
2 bay leaves
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 tablespoon ponzu sauce
METHOD
1. Slice green onions (reserve 2 separately), and garlic. Peel and mince ginger (1 tablespoon). Finely chopped celery and bell pepper.
2. Preheat medium saucepot on medium-high for 2–3 minutes. Add oil, remaining 2 sliced green onions, garlic, ginger, celery, bell pepper, and salt. Cook 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables soften.
3. Stir in rice, stock, and bay leaves; bring to a boil. Cover pot with lid and reduce heat to low; simmer 18–20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Let stand 5 minutes.
4. To serve, stir in butter, ponzu sauce, and reserved green onions.
