Gingered Grilled Pork Chops

By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

For pork chops...
  • 4 (6.8-oz) bottles ginger beer (2 chilled)
  • 4 green onions, divided
  • 1 (4-inch) piece fresh ginger
  • 6 cloves garlic
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 2 cups cold water
  • 4 (6-oz) thick cut bone-in pork loin rib chops (about 1 1/2 lb)
  • 4 teaspoons olive oil
For spice paste...
  • 2 tablespoons ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 tablespoon ginger spice paste
  • 1 tablespoon garlic blend paste
  • 6 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon ponzu sauce

METHOD

1. Prepare pork chops. Chill 2 bottles ginger beer. Thinly slice green onions; peel and rough chop ginger. Slice garlic.

2. Combine in large saucepot: remaining 2 room temperature ginger beers, salt, sugar, thyme, one-half sliced green onions, fresh ginger, and garlic until blended. Bring to a boil on high, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat and add remaining 2 chilled ginger beers and 2 cups cold water. Cool to room temperature; add pork chops to brine. Chill 2 hours (or overnight).

3. Preheat grill (or grill pan) over medium-high. Remove chops from brine and pat dry (discard brine). Coat pork chops with 4 teaspoons oil.

4. Prepare spice paste. Combine in small bowl: ground ginger, coriander, ginger paste, garlic paste, remaining one-half sliced green onions, remaining 6 tablespoons oil, and ponzu sauce until blended. Place pork on grill and cook 6–8 minutes; turn chops over and coat with spice paste. Continue grilling for 6–8 more minutes and until 145°F. Transfer chops to cutting board and let rest 5 minutes before slicing. Serve with Ginger, Garlic, and Scallion Rice.

Ginger, Garlic, and Scallion Rice

INGREDIENTS

6 green onions

4 cloves garlic

1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger

1 rib celery

1 medium red bell pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup basmati rice

2 cups unsalted vegetable stock

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon ponzu sauce

METHOD

1. Slice green onions (reserve 2 separately), and garlic. Peel and mince ginger (1 tablespoon). Finely chopped celery and bell pepper.

2. Preheat medium saucepot on medium-high for 2–3 minutes. Add oil, remaining 2 sliced green onions, garlic, ginger, celery, bell pepper, and salt. Cook 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables soften.

3. Stir in rice, stock, and bay leaves; bring to a boil. Cover pot with lid and reduce heat to low; simmer 18–20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Let stand 5 minutes.

4. To serve, stir in butter, ponzu sauce, and reserved green onions.

