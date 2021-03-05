Hannah’s Friday Evening Forecast: March 5, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Clouds will continue to build overnight tonight as a low-pressure system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures will cool into the low 50s.

Tomorrow morning we could wake up to a few scattered showers, especially in the southern Big Bend. Chances for showers decrease as you head north. However, mostly cloudy skies are expected all across the area tomorrow morning. The clouds will keep temperatures cool in the low to mid-60s Saturday afternoon. However, as the low moves east, gradual clearing is possible in the late afternoon and evening.

After Saturday’s rain, a high-pressure system will move into the southeastern United States, bringing sunshine into Sunday’s forecast. Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Sunshine will stick around for the entirety of next week with spring-like temperatures in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.