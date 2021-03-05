Advertisement

Hannah’s Friday Evening Forecast: March 5, 2021

By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Clouds will continue to build overnight tonight as a low-pressure system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures will cool into the low 50s.

Tomorrow morning we could wake up to a few scattered showers, especially in the southern Big Bend. Chances for showers decrease as you head north. However, mostly cloudy skies are expected all across the area tomorrow morning. The clouds will keep temperatures cool in the low to mid-60s Saturday afternoon. However, as the low moves east, gradual clearing is possible in the late afternoon and evening.

After Saturday’s rain, a high-pressure system will move into the southeastern United States, bringing sunshine into Sunday’s forecast. Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Sunshine will stick around for the entirety of next week with spring-like temperatures in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Majszak faces a charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
UPDATE: One suspect arrested, another on the loose, following Myers Park manhunt
TPD says a homeowner on Old. St. Augustine Road shot and killed a home invasion suspect early...
Tallahassee police death investigation: Homeowner shot and killed home invader
Leon County Booking Report: March 4, 2021
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a porch pirate.
LCSO asking public for help identifying porch pirate
The Bainbridge community lined the streets Tuesday as a fleet of law enforcement vehicles...
Hundreds mourn fallen Decatur Co. deputy Justin Bedwell

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, March 5, 2021.
Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: March 5, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, March 5, 2021.
Rob's Friday Morning Forecast: March 5, 2021
Meteorologist Hannah Messier takes a look at the forecast for your evening of Thursday, March...
Hannah’s Thursday Evening Forecast: March 4, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: March 4, 2021