Heroes helping heroes: Thomasville Chamber donates meals to frontline workers

Thomasville, GA. (WCTV) - An initiative to help local businesses and healthcare workers has created an overwhelming amount of support throughout Thomasville.

The Chamber of Commerce partnered with Archbold Medical Center to help provide food to the men and women healthcare workers on the frontlines. Archbold Foundation President, Vann Middleton said the hospital recieved a number of people at the bginning of the pandemic wanting to show their appreciation for everything the staff was doing. He said with restrictions preventing outside food and people from coming into the hospital, people started seding in gift cards.

“It’s been wonderful. We have just gotten support from individuals, businesses, the police department today. It’s just been fantastic for the community and it’s instant gratification for our frontline workers,” said Middleton.

Over the last few months, restirctions have loosened enough that meals delivered right to the hospital have become possible. The foundation has partnered with Hands On Thomas County to create a system that allows people or businesses from the community to schedule a day that they’d like to give back, and they can feed a whole floor of healthcare workers.

On Friday, the Thoamsville Police Department said they wanted to show their gratitude.

“Pork chops, macaroni and cheese, green beans and some kind of dessert, some kind of cobbler , said Corporal Crystal Parker with TPD.

Several officers from the department including the Assistant Chief delivered bags of prepared meals from local catering company JB Crumbs. Parker said it was a no brainer when it came to supporting the campagin. Assistant Chief Eic Hampton said, he wishes they could do much more.

“We felt that it would be good for us to show some unity for our ER, emergency room staff, because I mean they are always doing nice things for us,” he said.

Deliveries were made to the dayshift and nightshift workers. Middleton said the meals delivered directly to the hospital has been such a blessing, given the fact that most of the staff have limited breaks.

Anything that can be provided to them where they can just quickly go to the break room see a hot meal and grab a bite before they go back to their shift, the smiles on their faces is just unbelievable,” he said.

Gift cards can also still be purchased from businesses partnering with the initiative.

