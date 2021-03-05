LCSO’s Real Time Crime Center looks at regional expansion, partnering with more law enforcement agencies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Real Time Crime Center could be expanding to include more law enforcement agencies in Tallahassee and the surrounding regions.

The Leon County Sheriff’s office launched the Real Time Crime Center back in 2018.

The system provides police with real-time information while they’re responding to a call for service.

As a deputy is being dispatched to a call in progress, the real-time crime center can look up all kinds of publicly available information related to the call.

For example, if a business is partnering with the Sheriff’s Office, employees in the center can even access cameras on scene.

This gives police a better idea of what they’re going into before they even arrive.

The center can look at publicly-accessible social media sites to learn more about the people involved as well.

Sheriff Walt McNeil says they’re now hoping to expand this center regionally, not only in the Tallahassee area, but to surrounding counties such as Gadsden and Wakulla.

“Florida State University really sees the benefit of this for their students, in terms of keeping their students safe around the campus, and they’re so excited about what we’ve done here at LCSO, that they’d like to see it expanded, and they’re taking the initiative to go ahead and build it out,” said McNeil.

The cost of building out the system is almost $2.5 million dollars.

Sheriff McNeil said that FSU has agreed to cover that up-front cost, but at next Tuesday’s Leon County Commission meeting, he’ll be requesting a commitment for reimbursement of a third of that money, with FSU and the City to cover the other 2/3.

The new center would be located on FSU’s campus, with 10 workspaces for supervisors of different agencies.

Sheriff McNeil says that he’s hopeful that it could be off the ground and running within the next 9 months.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.