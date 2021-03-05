Advertisement

Leon County Sheriff’s deputies donate time to build wheelchair ramp for woman in need

The Leon County Sheriff's Office's entire Bravo Alpha shift donated their time to build a resident a brand new wheelchair ramp after noticing its unusable condition while responding to a distress call.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s entire Bravo Alpha shift donated their time to build a resident a brand new wheelchair ramp after noticing its unusable condition while responding to a distress call.

According to LCSO, last Friday, deputies responded to a distress call.

Upon arrival, deputies saw the state of the resident’s wheelchair ramp and realized she was unable to leave her home due to its condition.

In a charge led by Deputy Mark McGowan and the entire Bravo Alpha shift, the deputies decided to build her a new ramp on their own person time.

Materials for the ramp were donated by Ability1st, and bulk pickup was provided by the Leon County Public Works Department.

In a video posted to LCSO’s Facebook page, the project showed the team of deputies removing the old wheelchair ramp and putting together the new one.

In this video, the woman said she “never would have expected this.”

She added, “I’m more grateful than you could ever know.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

