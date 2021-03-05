Lowndes Co. Courts update proceedings and trials

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Courts have been open during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtually and with a limited number in the gallery, according to a press release from the city.

The city said the courts are still using proper COVID-19 Court Operating Guidelines.

On March 1, the city said a new grand jury was selected in-person and in April, they will begin selecting jurors for criminal jury trials in the State and Superior Courts.

Citizens who are potential jurors will be given a contact number on the summons to call the clerks’ office before the scheduled jury date to be informed if there have been any changes concerning trials for that week, according to the release.

Potential jurors will be screened for COVID-19 at the entrance of the Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex and have their temperature taken by thermal cameras.

Masks will also be required at all times and social distancing will be strictly enforced. In addition to social distancing, the city said the courtrooms and all common areas are heavily sanitized daily.

The city said potential jurors also need to remember that cellphones and purses are prohibited in the courtrooms but jurors are encouraged to bring a book, magazine, or other non-electronic items to use while waiting.

For more information, you can visit the city’s website or call (229)333-5127.

