Advertisement

Lowndes Co. Courts update proceedings and trials

Lowndes County Courts have been open during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtually and with a limited...
Lowndes County Courts have been open during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtually and with a limited number in the gallery, according to a press release from the city.(WSFA 12 News)
By Kim McCullough | WALB
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Courts have been open during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtually and with a limited number in the gallery, according to a press release from the city.

The city said the courts are still using proper COVID-19 Court Operating Guidelines.

On March 1, the city said a new grand jury was selected in-person and in April, they will begin selecting jurors for criminal jury trials in the State and Superior Courts.

Citizens who are potential jurors will be given a contact number on the summons to call the clerks’ office before the scheduled jury date to be informed if there have been any changes concerning trials for that week, according to the release.

Potential jurors will be screened for COVID-19 at the entrance of the Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex and have their temperature taken by thermal cameras.

Masks will also be required at all times and social distancing will be strictly enforced. In addition to social distancing, the city said the courtrooms and all common areas are heavily sanitized daily.

The city said potential jurors also need to remember that cellphones and purses are prohibited in the courtrooms but jurors are encouraged to bring a book, magazine, or other non-electronic items to use while waiting.

For more information, you can visit the city’s website or call (229)333-5127.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Majszak faces a charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
UPDATE: One suspect arrested, another on the loose, following Myers Park manhunt
The Tallahassee Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the 2800 block of Old...
Tallahassee police conducting death investigation
crash generic
Valdosta man killed in Hamilton County crash
The Tallahassee Police Department says they have made an arrest after recovering more than 90...
Tallahassee police make arrest, recover 90 pounds of marijuana
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill

Latest News

Citizens Police Review Board meeting for the first time Thursday night
The City of Valdosta and Valdosta Main Street have announced that their Valdosta Food Trucks...
Valdosta Food Truck event season making a comeback in mid-March
The Leon County Sheriff's Office's entire Bravo Alpha shift donated their time to build a...
Leon County Sheriff’s deputies donate time to build wheelchair ramp for woman in need
Valdosta Bike Center partners with VPD to donate bikes.
Valdosta bike shop collects and repairs bikes to donate to those in need